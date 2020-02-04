Wire takes out petition for spring city election

Jerae Wire of Madison joined Pat Mullen and Commissioner Kelly Johnson on Friday in seeking voter signatures to run as a candidate in the spring Madison City Commission election.

City staff reported that Wire had taken out petition forms from the city office to gather signatures to run in the April 14 combined city-school district election. Johnson and Mullen also took out forms on Friday, which was the first day that candidates could start circulating petitions.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 voter signatures from Madison residents and return their completed petitions before the end of the business day on Feb. 28.

The voter registration deadline to participate in the April 14 election is March 31.