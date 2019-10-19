LEPC considers flooding resources

Committee members talked nuts and bolts -- or at least barricades and barriers -- on Wednesday night when the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its quarterly meeting.

In July, members were discussing a full-scale disaster drill. On Wednesday, they were talking about the September flooding which utilized the resources that drill was intended to test.

Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer indicated FEMA representatives would be in the area conducting inspections. This inspection will include not only roadways and other public infrastructure but also private residences as the state attempts to get a declaration that will provide individual assistance.

"I do not see any issues on the county receiving individual assistance," Keefer told committee members, as he had also told Lake County commissioners earlier in the week.

The committee will begin planning for a full-scale exercise early next year because the state Office of Emergency Management requires a full-scale exercise annually. The exercise will test the county's ability to respond to a disaster involving hazardous materials.

After discussing next year's LEPC grant application and another donation of $20,000 from Dakota Access pipeline, members talked about specific needs which were identified in responding to the September flood.

Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer suggested having additional barricades built over the winter in case they are needed in the spring. Kathy Hansen, director of emergency preparedness at Madison Regional Health System, suggested the project could be tackled as an Eagle Scout project. Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck suggested approaching local FFA chapters to see if they might be interested in making barricades.

"They're already building them at Ramona High School," said Ramona Fire Chief Myron Nagel.

He said students are using donated materials and upgraded the style with 2x6s rather than the 2x4s used during the volunteer build in September. In addition, he was able to get reflector tape through a 3M employee to make them more visible to motorists.

"It might not be a bad idea to build some of those bigger ones," Reck observed.

Meyer asked where barricades would be stored. Keefer said he had two storage containers, one of which could be used for barricades. In addition, LEPC members discussed areas throughout the county where barricades could be stored.

"They better be honest when they say they're storing them inside," Keefer said, emphasizing the need to care for barricades properly.

He also provided an update on sandbags currently in the county and introduced the possibility of using other methods of building barriers.

Hesco barriers were developed for military fortifications but can also be used as flood barriers. These involve metal cages that hold a liner which is filled with a ballast such as sand or gravel.

Keefer indicated they are 95% reusable and can be used to create barriers "as long as you want." They can be assembled and filled without specialized equipment.

Another tool, which was used by Barger Construction at Lake Madison during the September flood, is a hydro barrier. These can be made by Raven Industries and involve tubes which are filled with water to hold back rising water.

Keefer said they are relatively easy to store and can be in place quickly -- 25 minutes to roll out and 45 minutes to fill. Although the one Barger used was placed over gravel, which wasn't an ideal surface because the tubes can be punctured, it provided the needed protection.

"It took a beating six nights in a row," Keefer said.

He said he has asked Raven Industries for a quote. The company offers a variety of weights. He recommends at least 40 mil, if not 60 or 80 mil.

Chuck Johnson, Bethel Lutheran Home CEO, said he recently attended a regional meeting of nursing home administrators where a representative from the National Weather Service shared information about the upcoming winter season. He said the NWS is predicting twice the amount of snow received last year, most of it arriving in December.

"If November dries up, we have a fighting chance next year," Johnson observed.

Committee members discussed radios which were ordered with funding from a Homeland Security grant and the upgrades which were to have taken place earlier this year. Keefer said the upgrades have not been completed; frequencies still are not labeled correctly.

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg, who placed the order for new radios, was not on hand to field questions. Meyer said he was only aware of radios ordered for dispatch, the Madison Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Committee members discussed the possibility of purchasing containment booms. Keefer said the LEPC had more grant funds remaining than it is allowed to carry over and suggested the booms might be useful.

He used the example of an oil spill which occurred as a result of September flooding. In that case, the incident was not reported by the homeowner for nearly 12 hours; had it been reported in a timely manner, emergency management would not have had the resources to contain it.

Keefer was encouraged to get a number of questions answered and another meeting was scheduled to determine how to expend remaining grant funds.