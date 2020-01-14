LARN continues to respond to flood

The Lake Area Recovery Network (LARN), created in 1993 in the aftermath of July flooding, has handled 45 cases, served more than 100 individuals, and provided more than $17,000 in direct assistance since being reactivated following the September 2019 flood.

LARN focuses on immediate needs. Initially, this involved sump pumps, dehumidifiers and box fans. Voucher agreements with local vendors kept donated funds in the local community. Later the needs list was expanded to include Christmas decorations and winter clothing for adults and school-age children.

LARN is also working to meet mental health needs. The board has entered into contracts with Community Counseling Services in Madison and with Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota.

Both agencies serve people who have been impacted by the weather that affected rural residents prior to the flooding and everyone who has been impacted since then. Community Counseling Services can be reached at 605-256-9656.

LARN has been networking with others to coordinate services to provide the most effective and efficient services to those in Madison, Lake County and the surrounding area. Ongoing meetings are being held with Lake County Emergency Management, the South Dakota Emergency Management Office in Pierre and the EMA staff.

After the FEMA Service Center closes on Jan. 17 and the Small Business Administration has left, the LARN will continue to serve the community.

Individuals who have experienced flood-related losses that were not covered by insurance or FEMA may be eligible for assistance from LARN. There are no income guidelines.

LARN applications are available through Sarah Hock at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, 111 N. Van Eps, Madison, phone 256-6518 ext. 108. Each application is reviewed with the name and address of the applicant withheld for privacy.

LARN provided assistance for four years following the 1993 flood, helping individuals and families who incurred unmet losses. Four of the original LARN members -- Cindy Dannenbring, Jim Iverson, Rev. Conrad Krahling and Arleen Weerheim -- have been joined by Bob Blom since September and are working to continue addressing needs.