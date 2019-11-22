Chester holding blood drive Monday

Community Blood Bank will host a community blood drive at Chester High School on Monday from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. This blood drive will provide blood to local patients in need throughout the holiday weekend.

Blood is needed each day to sustain the lives of patients in need, whether used for surgery, traumas, during cancer treatment or other life-threatening medical conditions.

There are many blood suppliers throughout the country. Community Blood Bank is hospital operated with a joint shared resource of Avera and Sanford Health Systems, meaning when you donate on the bloodmobile, the donation will go directly back to local hospitals to save local lives, including Madison Regional Health System.

"As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the importance of residents donating blood to the local supplies intensifies," said Ken Versteeg, CBB executive director. "Many people travel throughout the holiday weekend, which increases the potential for accidents and the use for blood during traumas. Community Blood Bank relies solely on volunteer blood donors throughout the area to provide blood for local patients. We are looking for a great turnout for this community event to keep the blood supply strong."

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health the day of the donation. Bring an ID.

It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating.

Walk-ins are welcome.