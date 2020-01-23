Sunshine Foods donates $10,000 to Food Pantry

The management of the Sunshine Foods store in Madison presented a $10,000 contribution to the Lake County Food Pantry on Wednesday, money that was collected from the grocery store, its customers and the Marlon Wiebe family.

According to Dan Roemen, owner of Sunshine Foods in Madison, the $10,000 originated from a fund-raiser the supermarket conducted this winter. Sunshine customers were asked to contribute donations in dollar amounts marked on grocery bags on display in the store. In return, Sunshine Foods management promised to match those donations.

Roemen said customers contributed about $2,400 to the fund-raiser.

Jeff Nelson, president of the Lake County Food Pantry, described the customer response as noteworthy in the most positive way.

"To have that amount of support from customers -- donating thousands of dollars -- the results from this effort are impressive," Nelson said.

Roemen said another large donation to the Food Pantry fund-raiser, amounting to $2,600, came from the Marlon Wiebe family of Madison.

With the matching funds from Sunshine Foods, about $5,000, the total donation came to $10,000. Roemen credited the efforts of the Sunshine Foods staff and the Wiebe family in assembling the contribution.

The Lake County Food Pantry works to alleviate hunger for individuals and families in the community. The Food Pantry's volunteers support programs that include emergency food supplies to about 450-500 area families annually, Christmas food baskets, the Angel Tree program to provide for children's Christmas wishes, free school supplies to students, and a Kids' Pantry backpack program.