County to receive quarterly reports, hear from highway supt.

Quarterly reports dominate the agenda for the Lake County commission meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

Following routine business, commissioners will receive an annual report on the First District Association of Local Governments from Todd Kays, followed by quarterly reports from April Denholm, 911 director; Jennifer Hayford, 4-H adviser; Laura Olson, community health nurse office manager; Dave Hare, buildings and grounds superintendent; and Kody Keefer, emergency management director.

Hare will also present the commission with a proposal for lining the pipes from the courthouse to the street. Keefer will also present the first quarter report for the grant from the state Office of Emergency Management.

As welfare officer, Mandi Anderson will present seven indigency requests. As zoning officer, she will present a variance application from Larry and Linda Ward, an application for a conditional use permit from Orland Ridge, LLC, and three plats.

County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask the commission to approve a utility occupancy application from Midco and award the bid for a used dump truck with snow plow, optional right-hand wing and optional slide-in sander. He will also ask the commission to approve an ongoing resolution establishing seasonal load restrictions. In addition to presenting his quarterly report, he will discuss channel cleanout, overtime and the 2020 budget.No discussion items are listed on the agenda.