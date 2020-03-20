Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Sloppy joes, diced potatoes, corn, apple
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, peas, pumpkin mousse, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, peach crisp, breadstick
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Battered fish, company potatoes, roasted carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Tater tot casserole, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, pumpkin pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers
Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, fruit
Thursday: Shepherd's pie, vegetable, pineapple, whole grain bread
Friday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit crisp
Saturday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
