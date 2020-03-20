MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Sloppy joes, diced potatoes, corn, apple

Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, peas, pumpkin mousse, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, peach crisp, breadstick

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Battered fish, company potatoes, roasted carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Tater tot casserole, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, pumpkin pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers

Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, fruit

Thursday: Shepherd's pie, vegetable, pineapple, whole grain bread

Friday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit crisp

Saturday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

(Lunch menus may also be found on the Local News section at DailyLeaderExtra.com.)