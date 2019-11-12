Belfast photo shows Madison GIs serving during World War II

For the Madison guardsmen who served in the 34th Infantry Division during World War II, a black and white picture shot by an unrecorded photographer of their arrival in Northern Ireland provides their iconic image of military service in the European war.

The Daily Leader was given a copy of the photo that appeared in an English-language print publication called The Sunday Register. The Register published a picture book of World War II-related photos in October 1942 that featured Madison guardsmen on a front page with a title, "The Yanks are Coming."

The old photo shows GIs of the U.S. Army marching through the streets of Dublin, Ireland, and members of the Madison National Guard unit in the front rows of the troops. The Register's photo caption included, "These soldiers landed in Europe last Jan. 26, first of many thousands."

Other versions of the photo apparently were published, because Madison guardsmen collected the same photo, but those images have headlines announcing that a damaged French oceanliner, S.S. Normandie, was lying on its side in the Hudson River and "The men of the A.E.F. (Allied Expeditionary Force) in Ireland."

One such photo was kept by the late Robert "Bob" Ellis, one of the Madison guardsmen, and his wife Imogene. Ellis was one of the U.S. soldiers in the front row of the marching GIs in the photo. Ellis was on the right side; writing on the back of the framed picture states, "1st row Sorenson, Harold Knisley, Peterson, & Bob (Ellis) 2nd row Chalberg, Byron Hanson, Natwick, & Hartung 3rd row Harr, Bertrand Schultz, Quiring, & Lyle Haug."

The veterans of the Madison Guard unit tried to identify all of the GIs in the photo during reunions held after the war. One letter mailed before a 1975 reunion stated that photos were sent to dozens of the veterans with the intent that the unidentified soldiers would receive names. The reunion letter also contained a partial roster; however, the list doesn't exactly match Ellis' list.

Charles "Chuck" Corey, a Madison veteran who currently lives in Loveland, Colo., was among the guardsmen mobilized when war threatened the U.S. Corey said the Madison Guard unit received its orders "...when the federal government mobilized a lot of the Guard units."

At the start of the nation's involvement in the war, the Madison guardsmen were assigned to the 109th Engineer Combat Battalion (109th ECB) of the 34th Division. In February 1942, the unit was redesignated as the 1st Battalion of the 132nd Combat Engineers, and in August 1942 was redesignated again as the 1st Battalion of the 132nd Combat Engineer Regiment. In April 1943, the unit was reorganized and redesignated as the 132nd Engineer Combat Battalion.

The Madison guardsmen were assigned to the 34th Infantry Division which, even today, operates as an infantry division of the U.S. Army, manned by personnel serving with the army National Guard. The 34th Division served during World Wars I and II and several recent conflicts. It was the first U.S. division deployed to Europe during World War II, and the 34th earned recognition for its efforts during the Italian campaign.

While fighting during World War II, the 34th Division participated in Operation Torch (the invasion of North Africa) and campaigns in Tunisia, Naples, Foggia, Rome, Arno, the Apennine Mountains and Po Valley.

Before the U.S. entered World War II, the nation's leaders decided to prepare soldiers for warfare by performing precautionary training. The 34th Division was rated as one of the country's "most service-ready units," and Ellerd Walsh was promoted in June 1940 to major general and to division commander in August 1940.

Also in 1940, Congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 which was signed into law on Sept. 16. It was the first peacetime draft during the nation's history.

The 34th Division was federalized on Feb. 10, 1941, and the unit was made up of troops from South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. During World War II, the number of personnel that could make up a U.S. infantry Division could range from 8,000 to 30,000 soldiers.

The 34th's soldiers were transported by trains and trucks to Camp Claiborne located near Alexandria, La. The guardsmen started their extensive military training, including maneuvers, on April 7, 1941.

Corey, who remembers starting the war as a private, said his unit spent most of 1941 training in Louisiana.

On Jan. 8, 1942, the 34th Division was transported by train to Fort Dix, N.J., to prepare for an overseas assignment. The first GIs from the 34th boarded transport ships at Brooklyn on Jan. 14, 1942, and sailed from the U.S. the next day.

According to Corey, his troop ship was filled with about 1,200 soldiers and left the Brooklyn Naval Yard in a convoy of ships.

"We started out in a large convoy," Corey said. "After we were three out of port...they took us into the North Atlantic."

The Madison guardsmen were transported to Northern Ireland during the middle of the Battle of the Atlantic, a sea battle that started in 1939 and continued until Nazi Germany was defeated in 1945. The Allies and Germany committed their navies to sea blockades of each other and to the sinking of each other's warships and merchant navies. The Battle of the Atlantic was at its height from the middle of 1940 to the end of the European war.

The initial group of 4,508 U.S. soldiers stepped off the ships and ashore in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Jan. 26, 1942. Corey remembers that his unit was first stationed at Walworth Camp in County Londonderry, an old British army camp. The Madison guardsmen were later stationed at a camp near the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Corey said of his stay in Ireland that "...the country is very beautiful...always green with rolling hills."

Later the same year, the 34th Division's soldiers saw their first combat on Nov. 8, 1942, in French Algeria, landing at Algiers and taking the port and nearby airfields. The GIs also participated in military operations in Tunisia.

After defeating the Axis armies in North Africa, the 34th's soldiers did not participate in the Allied invasion and capture of Sicily. Instead, the division trained for the invasion of mainland Italy, a campaign that started on Sept. 9, 1943, with a landing at Salerno.

In late January 1944, the 34th Division fought in the First Battle of Monte Cassino. The soldiers nearly captured the town and monastery, but they fell short of their objective. The division's infantry battalions took losses of about 80%, and the 34th was relieved in mid-February 1944. It took five Allied divisions and months of fighting for the Allies to take Monte Cassino from German soldiers.

After a rest, the 34th landed at the Anzio beachhead on March 25, 1944, and participated in a breakout from the Anzio positions in late May 1944. Before winter set in, the GIs participated in the liberation of Rome, Livorno and Monte Belamonte. During the winter of 1944-45, the 34th Division dug in for the season south of Bologna.

During the spring offensive of 1945, the 34th's soldiers started moving northward on April 15 and captured Bologna in less than a week. The division continued to chase the German army to the French border until the war in Europe ended on May 2.

At the end of the war, the 34th Division had participated in six major campaigns in North Africa and Italy and amassed 517 days of front-line combat. The division received three distinguished unit citations, and among its individual awards, its soldiers received 11 Medals of Honor, 98 Distinguished Service Crosses and about 15,000 Purple Hearts. The 34th's GIs suffered 16,401 battle casualties, including 2,866 killed and 11,545 wounded.

Corey said he left the Army with the rank of sergeant. He returned to Madison to work in the town's bowling alley.

In July 1946, an official report from the U.S. War Department stated that 39 Lake County residents died in World War II. Twenty-six of the military servicemen were killed in action, and the 13 other servicemen died from other causes.