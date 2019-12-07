Oldham-Ramona board meets Monday

The Oldham-Ramona board of education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the superintendent's office.

In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative, and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson, and Superintendent Michael Fischer.

Items of new business include: approve dissolution of colony food service contract, approve South Dakota High School Activities Association application for cooperative sponsorship of golf, approve Interlakes Community Action Partnership agreement, accept food service procurement bid, approve opening private purpose trust for scholarships, approve transferring Sprint scholarship balance to trust, approve transferring playground equipment balance to capital outlay, and review district policies and regulations under review.

The Oldham-Ramona board will hold their next meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.