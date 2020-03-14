City to consider water project bid date

The Madison City Commission will consider setting a bid date for a water system-improvement project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will start working on agenda items after meeting as Madison's board of equalization at the start of their meeting. As the board, they will hear any appeals concerning property valuations for Madison residents.

After the board meeting, they will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a letter of intent to meet conditions laid out by USDA Rural Development concerning a proposed water system-improvement project. The commissioners will also consider setting a bid date for Phase 1A of the improvement project.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a retail (on-sale) liquor license transfer application and setting a hearing date for Stadium Sports Grill Madison Inc./Stadium Sports Grill-Madison to BMS Goat LLC/Stadium Sports Grill.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a master license agreement for New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC -- wireless communications facilities.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement for AE2S Nexus -- asset conversion and policy assistance.

-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for padmount switchgear, transformers, cable and streetlight poles.

-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for a water main-improvement project for Division Ave.

-- Setting a bid date for the construction of underground electric primary, secondary service and street-light circuitry.

-- Adopting a policy regarding cell-phone payments.

-- Discussing the public use of city facilities.