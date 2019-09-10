September 10, 2019

MHS class of 1955 to hold reunion

The Madison High School class of 1955 and guests will celebrate this weekend. It has been 64 years since the class graduated.

Classmates with spouses and guests will come together as follows:

Thursday is an informal dinner at The Hillside Steakhouse for early check-ins and locals.

Friday has the group meeting at The Lakes Bar & Grill.

On Saturday, the group meets at Nicky's Restaurant & Lounge. On Sunday, brunch will be held at the 2nd Street Diner.

A visit to Madison always includes a stop at Dairy Queen.

The Class Reunion Committee includes Dick "Whitey" and Nancy Ness, Jake Jacobson, and Gary and Gayle Pierson.

