County commissioners OK jail contracts with other counties

Sheriff Tim Walburg presented the Lake County Commissioners on Tuesday with five inmate housing contracts for 2020 that set up the parameters for housing prisoners from other counties at the Lake County Detention Center.

Officials with Miner, Moody, Kingsbury, Sanborn and McCook counties had signed the contracts to house their inmates at the Lake County jail. The Lake County Commission approved the five contracts.

In the agreements, the other counties agree to pay Lake County $75 per prisoner-day for each inmate held at the county jail. In addition, the counties need to pay Lake County any medical and legal expenses accrued by their prisoners and any extra security expenses above the normal operating costs required by the other county's prisoners.

The other counties will also need to pay Lake County $30 per hour for any costs associated with transporting their prisoners to medical appointments.

If the other county's prisoners use school or work release during their confinement, the prisoners will need to pay Lake County $35 per prisoner-day. If school- or work-release options are used, the counties are not responsible for the $75 per day housing costs. However, if an inmate doesn't use their release option or fails to pay the release fees, the other counties are responsible for paying the $75 per prisoner-day housing costs.

Other parts of the agreements state:

-- Lake County's sheriff will submit vouchers to other counties regarding prisoner expenses, and the other counties need to pay their bills on a monthly basis.

-- Lake County and its sheriff's office have the right to refuse housing any prisoners for health reasons or capacity limitations of the county jail.

-- The transportation of prisoners from other counties is the responsibility of those counties.

-- The term "prisoner" is limited to criminal defendants and is not applied to mental patients.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office released a weekly report on Wednesday that recorded sheriff's office operations from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. Last week, sheriff's personnel served 10 sets of legal papers and five miles were traveled for inmates in other counties.

The sheriff's report also stated that 19 persons were booked into the Lake County Detention Center, including six on Lake County charges and four on Moody County charges with one Flandreau Santee Sioux tribal charge. Four persons were serving time for Lake County, and one person served time for Moody County and the Department of Corrections.

The five detention contracts would stay in effect for one year.