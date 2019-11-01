November 1, 2019

City commissioners to review utility rates

City commissioners to review utility rates

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 4:33 pm

City commissioners to review utility rates By CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission will consider hearing the first readings of utility rates for 2020 when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will hear resolutions that will outline the monthly charges for city-provided utilities, including electricity, water and wastewater. The commissioners will also hear the first reading for fees related to the disposal of self-hauled debris and vehicle tires at Madison's restricted-use site.

The commissioners will also acknowledge a petition from the state of South Dakota and Dakota State University that the city vacates a portion of N.E. 8th St. between N. Lee and N. Washington avenues.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a request from the Domestic Violence Network to waive building permit fees for two structures.

-- Reviewing a downtown master plan presented by Eric Fosheim, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, and Eric Hortness, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.

-- Approving the appointment of Scott Nold to the municipal sidewalk committee.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with CMG Consulting LLC for an analysis of advanced metering for city utilities.

-- Authorizing the purchase of a 2019 International truck chassis and garbage packer.

-- Authorizing the purchase of a stump cutter.

-- Adopting a resolution outlining the duties of the mayor and commissioners for the next 12 months.

