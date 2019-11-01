City commissioners to review utility rates

The Madison City Commission will consider hearing the first readings of utility rates for 2020 when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will hear resolutions that will outline the monthly charges for city-provided utilities, including electricity, water and wastewater. The commissioners will also hear the first reading for fees related to the disposal of self-hauled debris and vehicle tires at Madison's restricted-use site.

The commissioners will also acknowledge a petition from the state of South Dakota and Dakota State University that the city vacates a portion of N.E. 8th St. between N. Lee and N. Washington avenues.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a request from the Domestic Violence Network to waive building permit fees for two structures.

-- Reviewing a downtown master plan presented by Eric Fosheim, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, and Eric Hortness, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.

-- Approving the appointment of Scott Nold to the municipal sidewalk committee.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with CMG Consulting LLC for an analysis of advanced metering for city utilities.

-- Authorizing the purchase of a 2019 International truck chassis and garbage packer.

-- Authorizing the purchase of a stump cutter.

-- Adopting a resolution outlining the duties of the mayor and commissioners for the next 12 months.