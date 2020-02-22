Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, onion roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Tuesday: Mexican beef rice casserole, fiesta blend vegetables, fiesta corn strips, fruit

Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, roasted broccoli, spiced peaches, whole grain bread

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, broccoli, fruit, garlic bread

Tuesday: Philly cheese sandwich, diced potatoes, vegetable, tropical fruit

Wednesday: Pizza, lettuce salad, tomatoes, fruit

Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Egg salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, mixed fruit, crackers

Saturday: Hamburger on bun, tomato, potato wedges, baked beans, pears

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pizza, green beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Fajitas, corn, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Cod, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit

Thursday: Tater tot hotdish, pears, applesauce

Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, crackers, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake sausage stick

Tuesday: Breakfast croissant

Wednesday: Waffles

Thursday: Donut

Lunch

Monday: Corndog, tri-tater, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, pears

Thursday: Crispitos, carrots, pineapple

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, or pork fritter sandwich; baked fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork fritter sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; baked fries

Tuesday: Elem: Cheeseburger mac, or crispy chicken sticks; carrots, dinner roll. HS/MS: Cheeseburger mac, crispy chicken sticks, or ham and swiss sub; carrots, dinner roll

Wednesday: Elem: Super mexi tots with bread, or breaded fish sandwich; corn. HS/MS: Super mexi tots, breaded fish sandwich, or cold cut sub; corn

Thursday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or mini corn dogs; pears, cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, mini corn dogs, or egg salad sub; peas, cinnamon roll

Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza; green beans. HS/MS: Hot and spicy fish tacos, teriyaki chicken wrap, or Italian sub; green beans