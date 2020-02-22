Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, onion roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Mexican beef rice casserole, fiesta blend vegetables, fiesta corn strips, fruit
Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, roasted broccoli, spiced peaches, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, broccoli, fruit, garlic bread
Tuesday: Philly cheese sandwich, diced potatoes, vegetable, tropical fruit
Wednesday: Pizza, lettuce salad, tomatoes, fruit
Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Egg salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, mixed fruit, crackers
Saturday: Hamburger on bun, tomato, potato wedges, baked beans, pears
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pizza, green beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Fajitas, corn, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Cod, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tater tot hotdish, pears, applesauce
Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, crackers, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancake sausage stick
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant
Wednesday: Waffles
Thursday: Donut
Lunch
Monday: Corndog, tri-tater, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, pears
Thursday: Crispitos, carrots, pineapple
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, or pork fritter sandwich; baked fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork fritter sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; baked fries
Tuesday: Elem: Cheeseburger mac, or crispy chicken sticks; carrots, dinner roll. HS/MS: Cheeseburger mac, crispy chicken sticks, or ham and swiss sub; carrots, dinner roll
Wednesday: Elem: Super mexi tots with bread, or breaded fish sandwich; corn. HS/MS: Super mexi tots, breaded fish sandwich, or cold cut sub; corn
Thursday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or mini corn dogs; pears, cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, mini corn dogs, or egg salad sub; peas, cinnamon roll
Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza; green beans. HS/MS: Hot and spicy fish tacos, teriyaki chicken wrap, or Italian sub; green beans