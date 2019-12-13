Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Barbecued chicken, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Steak stir fry with rice and vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Thursday: Pizza casserole, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked baby carrots, apple pie and ice cream, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Sloppy joe, cream of broccoli soup, fruit, chocolate pudding

Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: French dip sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce salad, pears

Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Chili, corn bread, apple pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers

Saturday: Ham, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, fruit dessert, wheat dinner roll

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Raised donut

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potatoes, or chef salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chili with cinnamon roll, or taco salad; corn, banana

Wednesday: Chicken wrap, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, pears

Thursday: Grilled cheese and fries, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, peaches

Friday: Taco in a bag, or chef salad; taco beans, pineapple

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Quesadillas, carrots, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, pears, mixed fruit cup

Wednesday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit

Thursday: Walking tacos, corn, pudding, fruit

Friday: Pizza, broccoli, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes

Tuesday: Breakfast croissant

Wednesday: Egg, sausage and hashbrown

Thursday: Donuts

Friday: Cook's choice

Lunch

Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, strawberry cup

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken sandwich, peas, peaches

Wednesday: Pizza, corn, strawberry cup

Thursday: Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll

Friday: Cook's choice

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast taco, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast taco, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Dutch waffle, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Dutch waffle, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Breakfast sliders, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast sliders, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken alfredo pasta, or corn dog; broccoli, breadstick. HS/MS: Chicken Alfredo pasta, corn dog, or turkey and cheese sub; broccoli breadstick

Tuesday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or chicken nuggets; carrots, cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; carrots, cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Elem: Crispy chicken drumstick, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, cookie, vanilla ice cream. HS/MS: Crispy chicken drumstick, or cold cub sub; corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, vanilla ice cream

Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; green beans, garlic toast. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; green beans, garlic toast

Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza; peas. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; peas