Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Barbecued chicken, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Steak stir fry with rice and vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Thursday: Pizza casserole, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked baby carrots, apple pie and ice cream, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Sloppy joe, cream of broccoli soup, fruit, chocolate pudding
Tuesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: French dip sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce salad, pears
Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Chili, corn bread, apple pie, vanilla ice cream, crackers
Saturday: Ham, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, fruit dessert, wheat dinner roll
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Raised donut
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Popcorn chicken and mashed potatoes, or chef salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chili with cinnamon roll, or taco salad; corn, banana
Wednesday: Chicken wrap, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, pears
Thursday: Grilled cheese and fries, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, peaches
Friday: Taco in a bag, or chef salad; taco beans, pineapple
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Quesadillas, carrots, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, pears, mixed fruit cup
Wednesday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
Thursday: Walking tacos, corn, pudding, fruit
Friday: Pizza, broccoli, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant
Wednesday: Egg, sausage and hashbrown
Thursday: Donuts
Friday: Cook's choice
Lunch
Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, strawberry cup
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken sandwich, peas, peaches
Wednesday: Pizza, corn, strawberry cup
Thursday: Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll
Friday: Cook's choice
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast taco, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast taco, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Dutch waffle, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Dutch waffle, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Breakfast sliders, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast sliders, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken alfredo pasta, or corn dog; broccoli, breadstick. HS/MS: Chicken Alfredo pasta, corn dog, or turkey and cheese sub; broccoli breadstick
Tuesday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or chicken nuggets; carrots, cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; carrots, cinnamon roll
Wednesday: Elem: Crispy chicken drumstick, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, cookie, vanilla ice cream. HS/MS: Crispy chicken drumstick, or cold cub sub; corn, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, vanilla ice cream
Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; green beans, garlic toast. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; green beans, garlic toast
Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza; peas. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; peas