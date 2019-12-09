CAFO training to be held Wednesday

BROOKINGS -- An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) will be held on Wednesday at the Crossroads Convention Center in Huron. Specialists from SDSU Extension, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be conducting the training.

In the spring of 2017, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources reissued the General Water Pollution Control Permit for CAFOs. The new permit requires existing permitted operations to obtain coverage under the proposed permit between one and four years after the general permit is issued. One of the proposed permit conditions for existing permitted operations is that an onsite representative attends an approved environmental training program within the last three years prior to obtaining a new permit.

If the person who attended training no longer works at the operation, another representative must attend training within one year.

This current training program meets the training requirement of the proposed permit as long as it is attended within three years of obtaining coverage under the new permit. Manure applicators, producers and any other interested individuals who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend. Certified crop adviser credits are available as well.

The speaker line-up and presentation details of the training are as follows:

John McMaine, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer: Water Quality

Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension Swine Specialist: Livestock Nutrition Options for Reducing Nitrogen and Phosphorus Content of Manure

Jason Roggow, Natural Resources Engineer with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources: South Dakota DENR Livestock Permit Program Overview

Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist: Managing Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Land Applications of Manure

Jason Gilb, Conservation Agronomist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service: Nutrient Management Planning

Kent Vlieger, Soil Health Specialist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service: Soil Erosion and Infiltration Demonstration

Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension Swine Specialist: Air Quality and Odor

"Past attendees of this program have come away with at least one new practice they consider adopting related to land application, livestock feeding, air quality or soil conservation," Thaler said.

Pre-registration is required and can be found at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2019-livestock-environmental-training-cafos-workshop-december. The event will cost $50 to attend, which includes lunch, breaks and training materials. Additional participants from a farm or operation may register to attend for $50 to receive a binder with training materials, or can register for $25 to attend without an additional binder.

Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 8:50 a.m. and concluding around 4:45 p.m.