Alternative calving workshops to be held

BROOKINGS -- The South Dakota Grassland Coalition, in partnership with SDSU Extension and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will host a series of workshops focused on alternative calving methods this month.

"As a coalition, we feel it is important to share some of the areas where we've found success when it comes to calving," said Jim Faulstich, a South Dakota Grassland Coalition board member from Highmore. "Our intent is to share knowledge to help other livestock producers be profitable as well."

The workshops will feature short presentations from local ranchers on key topics, followed by open discussion and question and answer sessions. Producers, business partners, family members and lenders, among others, are invited to attend.

"Sometimes it's best to provide education based on real-life experiences that extend beyond scientific or economic reports," said Pete Bauman, SDSU Extension range field specialist. "The information from the cattle men and women who have agreed to share their knowledge and experience in these workshops should be very valuable to other producers."

Workshops are Feb. 18 at the 4-H Building in Ipswich, Feb. 19 at the AmericInn in Chamberlain and Feb. 20 at the American Legion in Faith.

Topics to be covered:

When and Where to Calve: Weather, ground conditions and nutritional needs

Managing the Cow: Cow health and nutrition, cow size and safety

Resource Allocation and Assessment: Matching calving inputs to ranch or farm resources

Marketing Strategies: Production and marketing if a change to calving dates is made

Managing People: Considerations for family, employees, health and time constraints

"As we evaluated our ranch and our goals, it was clear that how we managed our calving program impacted everything from our lifestyle to our profitability," said Brett Nix, a livestock producer from Murdo and Grassland Coalition board member.

Registration opens for the workshops at 9 a.m. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coffee and lunch will be served.

The workshops are free to Grassland Coalition members and $30 for non-members, which includes an annual membership and lunch. RSVPs for the workshops are requested for lunch planning if possible, but not mandatory. Walk-ins are welcome.