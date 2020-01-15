Ag Dept. seeks summer interns

PIERRE -- The South Dakota Department of Agriculture is seeking to fill several paid internships for this summer.

"An internship with the Department of Ag is a great opportunity for students to receive practical experience to add to their resume," said SDDA Secretary Kim Vanneman. "Consider applying today."

The department is offering internships with the following programs and locations:

-- Forestry Health, two positions, located in Rapid City.

-- State Fair, marketing/events, located in Huron.

-- Plant Pest Survey Specialist, three positions, statewide office of the secretary, communications and special projects, located in Pierre.

Applicants must be enrolled in secondary education and have completed a minimum of two years, or one year for vocational technical institutes. An agricultural science background is preferred for some positions.

All positions require good oral and written communication skills and the ability to work cooperatively with private land and business owners and the general public.

For more information, contact the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources at https://bhr.sd.gov/ or call 605-773-3148.