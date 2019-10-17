October 17, 2019

Farmers blame Trump for biofuels rule they view as betrayal

Farmers blame Trump for biofuels rule they view as betrayal

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:31 pm

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Farmers and biofuel industry officials are reacting angrily to a rule released by the Environmental Protection Agency that they say doesn't uphold a promise President Donald Trump made to fulfill the intent of an ethanol law passed by Congress.

The Trump administration announced Oct. 4 plans to implement a rule requiring oil refineries to replace the ethanol gallons lost through exemptions the EPA has granted to small oil refineries.

The deal farmers say Trump agreed to would add about 1.3 billion gallons of waived ethanol back into the fuel supply next year. On Tuesday, the EPA released the proposed rule that would use a different calculation biofuels groups say would replace only 770 million gallons.

An EPA spokesman says the rule reflects the negotiated agreement.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:31 pm.

