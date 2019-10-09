October 9, 2019

State Hand Cornpicking Contest is Sunday - Daily Leader Extra : Farm

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

State Hand Cornpicking Contest is Sunday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:51 pm

State Hand Cornpicking Contest is Sunday By Daily Leader Staff Madison Daily Leader

The South Dakota Hand Cornpicking Contest, sponsored by Dakota Heritage, will be held on Sunday near Colton. The site is on 464th Ave. and a half-mile east on 248th St. (elevator grounds).

Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by the parade. The horse-drawn wagons will be ready at 11 a.m. as Todd Kringen announces the start of the contest.

4-H and FFA members are encouraged to take part so that the art of hand cornpicking can continue in the future. Participants are urged to bring good gloves or a corn hook.

There are picking divisions from age 4 to 100. The top three in each age division advance to the national contest in Nebraska later this month.

Food can be purchased on the grounds.

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:51 pm.

Farm Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.