State Hand Cornpicking Contest is Sunday

The South Dakota Hand Cornpicking Contest, sponsored by Dakota Heritage, will be held on Sunday near Colton. The site is on 464th Ave. and a half-mile east on 248th St. (elevator grounds).

Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by the parade. The horse-drawn wagons will be ready at 11 a.m. as Todd Kringen announces the start of the contest.

4-H and FFA members are encouraged to take part so that the art of hand cornpicking can continue in the future. Participants are urged to bring good gloves or a corn hook.

There are picking divisions from age 4 to 100. The top three in each age division advance to the national contest in Nebraska later this month.

Food can be purchased on the grounds.