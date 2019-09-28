Organic farmer talks about sustainability of operation

Charlie Johnson has a vision for farming that includes healthy soil and vibrant communities, one that he shared on Thursday night at the Madison Public Library.

In his presentation, "Going Organic Year 44," he compared organic farming to conventional farming only once -- at the beginning when he held up two jars. Each held what had been an ear of corn when his father picked them in the 1970s. The jar holding the ear raised organically still held an ear of corn with yellow, though dried, kernels.

"As each year goes by, it maintains its integrity," Johnson said.

The other jar held a black, deteriorated substance that did not even resemble corn. That corn had been picked from a neighbor's field.

"As a society, would we rather have our food raised in this method," he asked, lifting the ear of corn, "or this method?" Johnson continued, raising the other jar. "Where do you want your corn flakes to come from?"

Johnson provided the history of Johnson Farms, saying his father Bernard Johnson and his uncle William Johnson started farming organically in 1976 with 1020 acres. The operation has expanded in Orland, Herman and Franklin townships and now supports him, his two brothers, his son and his nephew.

He said his father would put nothing on the soil that he couldn't put on the tip of his tongue without endangering his own health or life.

"Land is not just dirt, it is a living community," Johnson explained.

The goal of organic farming is to build healthy soil through diversity and crop rotation. He speculated that this year's flooding could have a hidden blessing for some farmers.

"You are probably starting to witness a lot of farmers putting in a lot of cover crops," he said. "This diversity will enhance the soil next year or in years to come."

Johnson described the six-year cycle of crop rotations used at Johnson Farms. The farm is divided into six portions so that in any given year, half is alfalfa or oats, which are cover crops, and half is in row crops -- either corn or soybeans.

"Crop diversity plays a major role in building healthy soil," Johnson said. "That's the essence of organic farming."

He described the process for becoming certified organic which involves meeting national and international standards and having that verified by a third-party certifier. Johnson explained that national standards were established 25 years ago by federal legislation, but European standards are even higher.

Johnson Farms markets its grains through a cooperative, NFOrganics in Ames, Iowa. Johnson said that by using the cooperative, he can focus on farming, and used Michael Jordan to illustrate his point.

"If he can have an agent, so can an average organic farmer," Johnson quipped.

He did add that none of his grain, which is primarily sold as feed, is unloaded in South Dakota. He said organic dairy farming is more common in Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.

Johnson explained they must warehouse their own grain and are able to store over 100,000 bushels in more than 20 modest-sized bins. He said the equipment they use is much like that used by conventional farmers with a couple exceptions. Johnson Farms doesn't own sprayers, but does own rotary hoes and cultivators.

Johnson described how their 200-head cow/calf operation is integrated. The cattle both consume hay from the cover crops and contribute manure which is one of the ways they maintain ground fertility.

He described how labor intensive weed-control is.

"If you're an organic farmer, you make sure you take a vacation or fishing trip in May," he said, noting that when his neighbors are vacationing, he is cultivating fields.

Planting late is another weed-control method used by Johnson Farms. The crops begin to emerge in a matter of days, so the weeds don't have a chance to get a head start on the crops and the Johnsons can get in with a rotary hoe sooner.

"The biggest hurdle you can create for yourself is to plant corn and soybeans too early," Johnson said.

Among the biggest challenges he faces are those posed by neighbors with herbicides and GMOs.

Drift from products like Round-up can affect his fields so he cannot sell grain from an area as organic for three years until it can be recertified. In those instances, he works to recover his losses from neighbors' insurance companies.

He attempts to address issues of cross-pollination in two ways. First, he has buffer zones on his fields which produce grain that he does not sell as organic. Second, he plants later so his neighbors' corn will tassel about two weeks earlier than his.

When asked to characterize healthy soil, Johnson did so by offering a contrast. He said that when they have purchased land to convert, it's often hard and lifeless. He said that healthy soil has a richer texture.

This year, the benefits of healthy soil were seen in their ability to plant all but 20 acres when many of their neighbors were unable to plant at all. The healthy soil absorbed the moisture more quickly.

Too, Johnson Farms has small fields ranging in size from 20 to 40 acres, so they were able to hopscotch around, planting areas as they dried. In addition, having alfalfa on some of the acres helped, enabled them to focus on other areas.

Like other farmers, though, he is worried about the harvest.

"The crops need several more weeks, yet. It looks good for the first of September, not the first of October," Johnson said.

When asked about prices, Johnson said that on average they have been getting over $8 per bushel on corn and over $20 per bushel on soybeans.

In concluding, he noted that with the size of their operation, if Johnson Farms used conventional methods, they could support one or two families. Instead, with organic farming methods, the operation can support five.

"If you could replicate that story throughout farm country, can you imagine how much more vibrant our communities would be?" he asked.