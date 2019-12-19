I-29 Moo University winter workshop series to focus on dairy calves

BROOKINGS -- SDSU Extension encourages dairy producers to register for the I-29 Moo University Winter Workshop series, "Prosperity of Dairy Calves," to be held in five locations across the region beginning Jan. 6.

"This workshop series will highlight a number of experts who will focus on topics that can help dairy producers achieve successful calf management in 2020," said Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension dairy field specialist, who is the program co-chair with Jennifer Bentley Clark, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The workshops will be held in partnership with the Minnesota Milk's Dairy Management Workshops, Minnesota Midwest Dairy District 3, 4 and 18 meetings, as well as South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa's Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.

Dates and locations are:

-- Perham, Minn.: Jan. 6, The Cactus (43521 Fort Thunder Road); in partnership with Minnesota Milk's Dairy Management Workshops and Midwest Dairy's District 3 and 4 meetings.

-- Brookings: Jan. 7, Swiftel Center (824 32nd Ave.); in partnership with the South Dakota's Midwest Dairy - Checkoff Update Meetings.

-- Pipestone, Minn.: Jan. 8, Pipestone Systems (1801 Forman Drive); in partnership with Minnesota Milk's Dairy Management Workshops and Midwest Dairy's District 18 meeting.

-- Orange City, Iowa: Jan. 9, Sioux County Extension Office (400 Central Ave. NW); in partnership with Iowa's Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.

-- Wayne, Neb.: Jan. 10, Wayne State College, Student Center Niobrara Room (E 14th Street); in partnership with Nebraska's Midwest Dairy Checkoff Update Meetings.

Workshop speakers inlude Dr. Jennifer Van Os, assistant professor and extension specialist - animal welfare, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Dr. Pat Gorden, associate professor, vet diagnostic and production animal medicine, Iowa State University; and Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist for ISU Extension and Outreach in northeast Iowa.

The workshop agenda will be the same at all locations. The day begins at 9:30 a.m. with registration and refreshments.

At 10 a.m., Van Os will present "Why Animal Welfare is Essential for the Animal, Producer and the Consumer."

At 11 a.m., Gordon will present "Incorporation of Pain Mitigation Protocols as part of your Best Management Practices, as you Disbud Calves."

At 1:15 p.m., Van Os, will present "Two Heads are Better than One: Benefits of Pair or Group Rearing of Calves."

At 2:15 p.m., Bentley will provide a "Resource Update of the Incorporation of Calf Care and Handling SOP's."

In between each presentation, attendees will participate in roundtable discussions on the topic presented. Additionally, Midwest Dairy Staff in each state will conduct Midwest Dairy Checkoff updates over the lunch hour.

Registration fees are waived due to generous sponsorships; however, pre-registration is requested by Jan. 2 to allow for meal counts and materials. To register, visit https://2020winterworkshopseries.eventbrite.com or go to the I-29 Moo University website at https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university.