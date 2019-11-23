Progress slowed for harvest

Bad weather and wet fields have delayed completion of this fall's harvest in South Dakota.

At mid-November, reports from across the state indicated that about half of the corn crop was harvested and 95% of the soybean crop was combined. But, the state's two major crops were behind the previous year's progress and the five-year average.

Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture released information this week indicating that the state's corn harvest was 53% complete, considered "well behind" the 2018 harvest progress of 80% and the five-year average of 91%.

South Dakota's corn crop was rated 19% excellent, 45% good and 27% fair. The remaining portion of the crop was rated 9% poor or very poor.

For soybeans, 95% of the harvest was complete, but progress lagged in comparison to last fall when the harvest was 98% complete and the five-year average was 99% complete.

The USDA's production predictions expected that, compared to the previous year, South Dakota's 2019 corn harvest would decrease by 24%. The state's total corn acres for harvest were expected to total 3.92 million acres, a 19% decrease from 2018. Average yield was forecasted at 151 bushels per acre, down nine bushels from last fall.

The 2019 soybean harvest for South Dakota was forecasted at 153 million bushels, a 39% decrease from 2018. The soybean acres available for harvest were calculated at 3.56 million, a 36% decrease from last fall. Soybean yields were expected to average 43 bushels per acre, a two-bushel per-acre decrease from 2018.

Across the state, the sorghum harvest for fall 2019 was reported as 75% complete, behind the 2018 progress of 84% and the five-year average of 92%. South Dakota's sunflower harvest was calculated as 49% complete, also behind last year's progress of 62% and the five-year average of 83%.

Predicted as a record low, South Dakota's 2019 sorghum harvest was expected to take in 15.5 million bushels of grain, down 3% from 2018. The total harvest area was calculated at 180,000 acres, a 10% decrease from 2018. Sorghum yields were forecasted at 83 bushels per acre, a three-bushel increase from last fall.

USDA researchers reported earlier this year that South Dakota's 2018 corn crop was valued at $2.57 billion, an amount that had increased by 13% from the 2017 marketing year. To obtain that value, corn prices were averaged at $3.30 per bushel, which was a 21-cent increase from 2017.

The state's 2018 soybean production was estimated at $2.07 billion. Soybean prices were averaged at $8.05 per bushel, a 89-cent decrease from 2017.

At mid-November, USDA staff members reported that South Dakota's topsoil moisture was rated at 74% adequate and 26% surplus. None of the state's topsoil moisture was rated short or very short. The state's subsoil moisture was rated as 70% adequate and 29% surplus. Only 1% of subsoil moisture was considered short and none was rated very short.