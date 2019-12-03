Managing Soil: Maximizing Profit Workshop is Tuesday in Colton

BROOKINGS -- South Dakota State University Extension will host the "Managing Soil: Maximizing Profit" workshop in Colton on Tuesday. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the workshop runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Managing soil for profitability is always important, but it becomes even more relevant today with the tough environmental conditions and profitability issues many farmers face," said Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist. "This workshop brings together experts from across the region to share soil best management practices to increase efficiencies and farm profits."

Topics will include:

-- Crop rotation: Kelly Cooper, Research Agronomist at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center.

-- Soil resiliency: Dr. Ray Ward, Chairman of the Board, Ward Labs.

-- Integration of livestock in cropping systems: Dr. Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension Environmental Stewardship Specialist.

-- Challenges on the farm: Andrea Bjornestad, SDSU Extension Mental Health Specialist.

-- Soil Health Research at the SDSU Southeast Research Farm: Peter Sexton, Farm Manager and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist.

-- Financial Panel, State of South Dakota Farm Economy: Jayson Plamp, Vice President of Ag Banking at First Dakota National Bank; Julie Underwood, CEO of TruCount CPA; Carl Johnson, Farmer Marketing Consultant at Hurley and Associates; Chet Edinger, Partner at Edinger Brothers Farm.

CCA credits are available. The workshop will be held at Taopi Hall, 102 E. 3rd St., Colton. Walk-ins will be welcome. To register, call 605-995-7378 or visit extension.sdstate.edu/events. Registration is $20 and includes lunch.