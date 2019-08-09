August 9, 2019

Black Hills Corp. reports income

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 2:42 pm

Black Hills Corp. reports income Associated Press

RAPID CITY (AP) -- Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

Black Hills shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $76.90, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.



