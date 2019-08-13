August 13, 2019

Apple gives a first look at its upcoming web television

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 2:31 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Apple is giving a first look at its upcoming web television series that is centered on a behind-the-scenes view of early morning TV news.

The company posted a teaser Monday of "The Morning Show." It stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and is set to debut this fall on AppleTV+.

Apple's new original video subscription service will feature original shows, movies and documentaries without ads and will be available on demand

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

