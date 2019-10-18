October 18, 2019

FedEx files $212M building permit for world hub in Tennessee - Daily Leader Extra : Business

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

FedEx files $212M building permit for world hub in Tennessee

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 3:35 pm

FedEx files $212M building permit for world hub in Tennessee Associated Press |

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- FedEx officials confirm the company has filed a building permit for its new package sorting facility and world hub in Tennessee.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports the $212 million permit filed Tuesday indicates the company could soon begin work on the Express World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, a major piece of an expansion project announced in 2018. The permit calls for a four-level building with offices, maintenance shops and a cafeteria.

FedEx officials announced in August the company would be investing an additional $450 million into the modernization project, for an expected total investment of more than $1 billion.

The newspaper reports Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this year giving FedEx more than $20 million in tax breaks for the hub. It's scheduled for completion in 2025.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, October 18, 2019 3:35 pm.

Business Videos

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.