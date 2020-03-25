Raven Industries reports 4Q earnings

SIOUX FALLS (AP) -- Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.2 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $382.5 million.

Raven Industries shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.29, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.