March 25, 2020

Raven Industries reports 4Q earnings - Daily Leader Extra : Business

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 3:03 pm

Raven Industries reports 4Q earnings Associated Press |

SIOUX FALLS (AP) -- Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.2 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $382.5 million.

Raven Industries shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.29, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 3:03 pm.

