December 11, 2019

Celadon, major Indiana-based trucker, files for bankruptcy - Daily Leader Extra : Business

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Celadon, major Indiana-based trucker, files for bankruptcy

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:25 pm

Celadon, major Indiana-based trucker, files for bankruptcy Associated Press |

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- An Indiana trucking company with nearly 4,000 employees said Monday it filed for bankruptcy and will shut down all operations, just days after two former officials were charged in a fraud scheme.

Celadon Group has faced significant costs related to a federal investigation and also must deal with debt and "enormous challenges" in the industry, chief executive Paul Svindland said in a statement.

William Meek, 39, and Bobby Lee Peavler, 40, were indicted on conspiracy and other charges. They knew the value of a substantial portion of Celadon's trucks had declined and that many trucks had serious mechanical issues that made them unattractive to drivers, according to the indictment.

Earlier this year, Celadon agreed to pay $42.2 million to settle securities fraud allegations stemming from falsely reporting profits and assets.

Celadon said it was the largest provider of international truckload services in North America.

"We have diligently explored all possible options to restructure Celadon and keep business operations ongoing. However, a number of legacy and market headwinds made this impossible to achieve," Svindland said.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:25 pm.

Business Videos

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.