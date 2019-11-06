November 6, 2019

Black Hills reports 3Q earnings

Black Hills reports 3Q earnings

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 3:54 pm

Black Hills reports 3Q earnings Associated Press

RAPID CITY (AP) -- Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $325.5 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share.

Black Hills shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $77.84, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 3:54 pm.

