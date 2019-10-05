City to consider building-renovation plans

The Madison City Commission will consider two items related to the renovation of a municipal water building when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

Brad Lawrence, city utility director, has requested an increase in payment to designArc, a Brookings architectural firm, for a structural engineer to design the roof of a multi-purpose room and storage area.

The city commissioners will also consider approving a proposal from Pro Engineering Inc. of Sioux Falls to produce the mechanical design for water building improvements.

Close to the start of the meeting, the commissioners will hold a public hearing about an application for a temporary alcohol license submitted by the local Knights of Columbus chapter. After the hearing, the commissioners will consider approving the license for an Oct. 19 event scheduled at St. Thomas School.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a change order for Prunty Construction Company of Brookings regarding a 2019 water-main improvement project.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a certificate of substantial construction for Prunty Construction Company regarding a 2019 water-main improvement project.

-- Approving a proposal for land-surveying services provided by Sayre Associates Inc. of Sioux Falls regarding a 2020 water main improvement project.

-- Discussing plans for a 2020 sidewalk improvement project.

-- Changing the date of their next meeting to Tuesday, Oct. 15, due to the Native American Day holiday.

At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss two topics. The first topic is related to personnel, and the commissioners will discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The second discussion will deal with a consultation with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.