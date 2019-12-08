December 8, 2019

City to hear second reading of 2020 budget - Daily Leader Extra : News

City to hear second reading of 2020 budget

Posted: Saturday, December 7, 2019 9:18 pm

City to hear second reading of 2020 budget CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission will consider hearing the second reading of the 2020 municipal budget when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

After hearing the second reading, the city commissioners will consider holding a vote to approve next year’s budget.

The city commissioners have also scheduled appearances with Yampue Gontaye, a FEMA intergovernmental affairs specialist, and Corey Williams, a public information officer with the Small Business Administration.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Accepting a revised preliminary engineering report from Banner Associates regarding a proposed water system-improvement project.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a revised amendment to a professional services agreement with Banner Associates regarding a Madison water system-improvement project.

-- Authorizing the Mayor to sign a change order for Midland Contracting Inc., regarding the parallel taxiway project at the Madison Municipal Airport.

