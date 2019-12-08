City to hear second reading of 2020 budget

The Madison City Commission will consider hearing the second reading of the 2020 municipal budget when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

After hearing the second reading, the city commissioners will consider holding a vote to approve next year’s budget.

The city commissioners have also scheduled appearances with Yampue Gontaye, a FEMA intergovernmental affairs specialist, and Corey Williams, a public information officer with the Small Business Administration.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Accepting a revised preliminary engineering report from Banner Associates regarding a proposed water system-improvement project.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a revised amendment to a professional services agreement with Banner Associates regarding a Madison water system-improvement project.

-- Authorizing the Mayor to sign a change order for Midland Contracting Inc., regarding the parallel taxiway project at the Madison Municipal Airport.