City tables creek cleanout proposal

The Madison City Commission tabled on Tuesday a proposal to have Lake County and Madison support a contract with Michael Johnson Construction to clear parts of creek channels located southeast of Madison. The proposal is tabled until February.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lake County Commission approved the channel cleanout proposal as long as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has no objections to the plan and the city of Madison pays for 50% of the costs.

The plan would have Michael Johnson Construction clear Park Creek channels under and near two bridges. The bridges are located on 456th Ave. near the city’s yard waste drop-off site and on 235th St. south of one of Madison’s wastewater-detention ponds. City property is adjacent to the two bridge locations.

Michael Johnson Construction estimated the cost of the 456th Ave. bridge cleanout at about $8,500, and the cost of the 235th St. cleanout at about $9,000. At a 50-50 split, the estimated cost to the city and the county each amounts to about $8,750.

The city commissioners tabled the proposal so they could gather more information about the project from county officials.