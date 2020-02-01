February 1, 2020

Wire takes out petition forms for spring city election

Wire takes out petition forms for spring city election

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 3:17 pm

Staff reports Madison Daily Leader

The staff with the Madison Finance Office reported on Friday afternoon that Jerae Wire of Madison had taken out election-petition forms from the city office to gather signatures to run as a candidate in the April 14 election.

Wire joins Commissioner Kelly Johnson and Pat Mullen of Madison in seeking signatures to become a candidate for two seats up for election on the Madison City Commission. Mullen and Johnson also took out forms on Friday from the city office.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 voter signatures from Madison residents and return their completed petitions before the end of the business day on Feb. 28.

The voter-registration deadline to participate in the April 14, combined city-school district election is on March 31.

