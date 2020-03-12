H. Joseph Maher, 89, of Brookings, SD passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Brookings Health Care System, Brookings, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, March 16th, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Brookings, SD. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 with a 6:00pm Rosary followed by a 6:30 pm Liturgical Wake Service at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings, SD.

Howard Joseph Maher was born August 20th, 1930 to Edmund "Ned" and Edith (Slaymaker) Maher in Brookings County. Joe farmed with his father until serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955.

Joe was united in marriage to Juanita (Watson) Woldt in 1957. They farmed in the Bruce, Rutland, Madison, and Nunda area until moving to Brookings in 2001.

He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings, Brookings VFW and he was a 60 year Nunda American Legion member.

Joe is survived by his wife, Juanita of Brookings, SD; five sons and one daughter, Michael (Marie) of Balsam Lake, WI, James (Lori) of Rutland, Brian (Cheryl) of Portland, OR, Philip (RaeLynn) of Nunda, Rosalie (Quentin) Beyer of Winona, MN and Ned (Rylene) of Brookings, SD; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one sister, Julia Coughlin of Elkton, SD; along with many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dennis; three brothers, Robert, Richard and Victor; and five sisters, Rachel, Margaret, Eileen, Theresa and Kathleen.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com.