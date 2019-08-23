Madison firefighters respond to attic fire

Firefighters with the Madison Fire Department responded to an emergency call in the early afternoon on Friday and were sent to a residential home on the 700 block of N.E. 7th St in Madison.

The fire department reported that a neighbor saw smoke coming out of the house near its roof. The house was unoccupied at the time.

Firefighters found a fire had broke out in the building’s attic. After the fire was extinguished, they suspected that the fire’s cause was a malfunctioning ventilation fan in an upstairs bathroom.

The fire caused significant damage to the house’s roof.

Madison firefighters stayed at the scene for an hour.