August 23, 2019

Madison firefighters respond to attic fire - Daily Leader Extra : News

Madison firefighters respond to attic fire

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 5:47 pm

Madison firefighters respond to attic fire Staff reports Madison Daily Leader

Firefighters with the Madison Fire Department responded to an emergency call in the early afternoon on Friday and were sent to a residential home on the 700 block of N.E. 7th St in Madison.

The fire department reported that a neighbor saw smoke coming out of the house near its roof. The house was unoccupied at the time.

Firefighters found a fire had broke out in the building’s attic. After the fire was extinguished, they suspected that the fire’s cause was a malfunctioning ventilation fan in an upstairs bathroom.

The fire caused significant damage to the house’s roof.

Madison firefighters stayed at the scene for an hour.

