City to hold hearings on sidewalks, project funding

The Madison City Commission plans to hold three hearings on Monday to hear any information about conducting a sidewalk installation program in 2020 and submitting applications to state and federal agencies to help fund wastewater and storm-sewer improvements when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will open their meeting with an appearance by Scott Parsley of Madison who will speak to them about building permits related to flood damage.

The commission’s hearings will start with listening to testimony related to a proposed sidewalk installation project planned for 2020. Afterward, the commissioners will consider approving the resolution calling for the enactment of the 2020 project.

The next two hearings will consider plans to submit applications for millions of dollars in grants and loans from state and federal agencies to help pay for wastewater and storm-sewer infrastructure improvements in Madison.

After those hearings, the commissioners will consider authorizing the submission of the grant and loan applications.

The commissioners will also consider hearing the first reading and setting the date of hearings for a new zoning ordinance that will amendment zoning rules for twin homes, townhomes and congregate-living facilities in Madison’s historic district.