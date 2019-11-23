City to review duplex zoning ordinance changes

The Madison City Commission will consider on Monday approving zoning ordinance changes for duplex residences when it meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The city commissioner will consider approving the ordinance changes after holding a hearing and listening to their second reading.

The commissioners will review the ordinances changes after holding a hearing on the transfer of a liquor license from Randy J. Gruenwald of Watertown to Randy J. Gruenwald of Dakota Butcher Madison Inc. After the license hearing, the commissioners will consider approving the transfer.

The commissioners will consider holding the second reading of new ordinance banning the city’s issuance of excavation permits between Oct. 1 to April 1.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an assignment and assumption agreement between the Madison Hospitality Group LLC and Rural Electric Economic Development Inc.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a temporary easement agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a grant initiation request for assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration for a project at the Madison Municipal Airport.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a 2020 health and life insurance subscription agreement with the Health Pool of South Dakota.

-- Approving about two dozen renewal applications for persons, businesses and organizations that possess alcoholic beverage licenses.

At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss personnel issues that are supposed to deal with qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term employee does not include independent contractors.