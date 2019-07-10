Authorities release name of Saturday accident fatality

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety released on Wednesday the name of the late Tavian Shaw as the Sioux Falls man who died Saturday after a two-vehicle collision that occurred east of Madison.

At mid-day on Saturday, a 2011 Honda Accord was eastbound on SD-34 when the car rear-ended a 2002 Peterbilt semi and trailer which had just turned eastbound onto SD-34.

Both occupants of the Honda Accord were taken to the Madison hospital. Shaw, the 18-year-old male passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, was later pronounced dead. Tyler Milliron, 19, of Sioux Falls, was the driver of the Accord.

Milliron suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are still investigating whether Milliron was was wearing a seatbelt.

The two occupants of the semi, the male driver and female passenger, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. The driver was Jay Reurink and the passenger was Melanie Burggraff, both 59 years old and both from Dell Rapids.

Officers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol continue to investigate the collision.