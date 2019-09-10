September 10, 2019

Posted: Monday, September 9, 2019 7:37 pm

City approves sidewalk assessments for 2018 projects CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday two resolutions creating assessment rolls for properties involving one sidewalk installation project and 16 sidewalk repair projects.

The property owners on the assessment rolls used a city-hired sidewalk installation contractor to perform the work that was scheduled for completion in 2018.

If the property owners do not pay for the sidewalk work, the Madison officials will place the construction or repair expenses onto each of the lot owners’ property taxes. The city commissioners have scheduled public hearings regarding the assessment rolls at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The property owners would then pay the sidewalk expenses in five annual installments. The unpaid annual installments would bear an annual interest rate of 8.25%.

