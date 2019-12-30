December 30, 2019

Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:40 pm

City to review duplex-housing zoning changes CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission will consider approving the second reading of changes to the city’s zoning ordinances regarding some types of multi-residential housing when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners have scheduled a hearing at 5:30 p.m. to hear any testimony about changes to R-60 zoning for duplex residences and congregate-living dwellings. After the hearing, the commissioners will consider approving the zoning changes.

The commissioners will also hear the first reading of changes to 2019 budget appropriations related to finances in the city’s general fund and park and recreation fund.

They will consider approving an application from Allan Duffy of Madison Taxi Service for a 2020 city taxicab license.

