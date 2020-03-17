City closes downtown armory, municipal library until April 1

City officials decided on Monday during the Madison City Commission meeting to close the downtown city Armory to gatherings, including Madison’s recreation programs, and public access to the Madison Public Library building until April 1.

The decision from Madison officials was made in response to advice from federal officials promoting “social distancing” to slow the infection rate of the COVID-19 virus.

Previously, the staff at the Madison Public Library decided to close the building to public access starting on Monday and continuing until Sunday, March 22. Through the library’s website, the librarians have offered “curbside service” to patrons who order books and other library items via phone or email and schedule a time and date for outside pick-up of the material.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control have provided continually-lowered group limits for people to gather in public. David Jencks, city attorney, told the commissioners that the group number was lowered to 10 persons during Monday’s White House press conference.

Also during the press conference, federal officials advised that, “Americans should follow the increased CDC guidelines for the next 15 days, after which the agency will re-evaluate whether those recommendations will be extended,” according to a report from Forbes online.

Commissioner Mike Waldner said he would contact officials with the Madison Fire Department to determine what they have planned for the April 4 Fireman’s Dance, the department’s annual fund-raiser held in the city Armory.