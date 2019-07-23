City tables DSU parking rights of way a second time

After tabling for two weeks an application from Dakota State University officials to occupy rights of way next to a university-owned building in central Madison, the city commissioners decided to table the proposal for another two weeks. The delay was put into place so Madison officials could talk to the Madison Central School District about the district’s bus stop on N.W. 3rd St. next to St. Thomas School.

The Madison City Commission tabled the application until Aug. 5.

The issue centers on a proposal from Dakota State University officials to develop boulevard parking on residential property. DSU purchased the former Catholic convent in Madison which is located at the corner of N.W. 3rd St. and Van Eps Ave. University officials want to renovate the building into housing for 23 students.

DSU officials also want to install 21 car-parking spaces in the boulevards along N.W. 3rd St. and N. Van Eps Ave. and in the alley on the west side of the building. To do so, the university has requested from the city permission to occupy rights of way in the boulevards along the city streets next to the former convent.

The request was presented to the city commission two weeks ago. However, residents in the neighborhood argued against the boulevard-parking proposal during the July 8 city commission meeting. The commissioners tabled the rights-of-way request for two weeks to give DSU time to seek out a different vehicle-parking plan.

As presented to the commissioners on Monday, DSU’s parking proposal had remained the same as previously submitted. Stacy Krusemark, DSU vice president for business and administrative services, presented DSU’s proposal to the commissioners, saying the university believes the boulevard parking is DSU’s “best proposal.”

Mayor Marshall Dennert indicated that he would speak to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson about the public school’s bus stop on the south side of St. Thomas School.