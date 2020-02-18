City rejects water building bids

The Madison City Commission rejected four bids on Monday that were submitted by contractors interested in renovating the city’s water building located on S. Highland Ave.

The city commissioners rejected the bids because they were all higher than the estimated cost of the project that would have renovated the building and the surrounding lot. The improvements included concrete demolition, concrete pouring, insulation and liner-panel installation, the replacement of walk-in and garage doors, and building signs.

The low bid for the project was provided by Amert Construction of Madison at $258,800. The high bid for the project was submitted by Mills Construction of Brookings at $289,000.

City officials had initially estimated the project’s cost at $193,000.