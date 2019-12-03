City reviews 2020 sidewalk resolution

The Madison City Commission reviewed on Monday a resolution that would establish a 2020 sidewalk-installation project for several neighborhoods in the city.

The 2020 project would continue a program that has served as an annual sidewalk-building project in Madison for many years. The municipal sidewalk committee annually selects neighborhoods in Madison in which the property owners construct sidewalks on their lots if no walkways already exist.

For 2020, the committee members have proposed that property owners along N.E. 5th St. between N. Prairie and N. Antelope avenues and along N.E. 4th St. between N. Division and N. Antelope avenues construct sidewalks on their lots if none currently exist.

The sidewalk committee members have also asked property owners who have received deferments to build sidewalks on their properties. Those lots are located on the northeast quadrant of N.E. 6th St. and N. Summit Ave. and on N.W. 7th St. between N. Josephine and N. Egan avenues.

The city commissioners will hold a hearing on the project at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at City Hall.