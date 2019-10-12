City plans to review legal counsel on Tuesday

The Madison City Commission will start its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, with a closed session to discuss legal matters facing the city.

The city commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, and they plan to go into a closed session after they adopt the meeting agenda. They will consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters while meeting in private.

Afterward, they have proposed holding a vote on the item that they will discuss in the closed session.

The commissioners will consider approving a replat of lots 1A and 1B in Block 2 of Miller’s Addition. The lots are located northeast of the intersection of N.E. 9th St. and N. Division Ave.

They will consider approving the plat of two lots in Lot 4 of Block 2 in the 18th Addition of the Lakeview Industrial Park. The lots are located in the northwestern section of the industrial park.

They commissioners will also consider approving a list of volunteers who will work during the Oct. 19 Lake County electronics recycling drop-off event scheduled at the Madison Recycling Center.