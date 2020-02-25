City approves 2020 sidewalk contractor

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a bid made by J&M Construction of Madison to handle the construction of sidewalks during summer 2020 on property that the city is responsible for maintaining.

J&M Construction was one of three contracting companies that submitted bids for the sidewalk project.

J&M Construction won the contract with a low bid of about $65,590. Big Al’s Contracting Inc. of Sioux Falls submitted a bid of about $80,500, and C Eagle Construction of Rapid City submitted a bid of about $90,900.

Along with sidewalks, J&M Construction will install ADA-compliant sidewalk crossings for block corners.

Private-property owners in Madison can also hire the contractor to build concrete walkways on their lots under the same construction rates as the city.