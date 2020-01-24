Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Brat in bun, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, baby red potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Cranberry meatballs, onion roasted potatoes, peas, pineapple, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Pizza casserole, breadstick, warmed applesauce, romaine lettuce salad
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Cabbage beef soup, turkey sandwich, fruit crisp, crackers
Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread
Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic bread
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Quesadillas, green beans, applesauce
Tuesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slice, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, pudding, fresh fruit
Thursday: Walking tacos, corn, mixed fruit
Friday: Hot dogs, steak fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancakes
Tuesday: Muffin
Wednesday: Breakfast bar
Thursday: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pears
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, corn, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Vegetable soup, pineapple
Thursday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage patty, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Goulash, or pork rib sandwich; peas. HS/MS: Goulash, pork rib sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; peas
Tuesday: Elem: Beef and cheese burrito, or crispy chicken sandwich; carrots. HS/MS: Beef and cheese burrito, chicken cheddar sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; carrots
Wednesday: Elem: Chicken parmesan with rotini noodles, or pulled pork sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan with rotini noodles, pulled pork sandwich, or cold cut sub; green beans
Thursday: Elem: Meatballs and gravy, or tangerine chicken with rice; broccoli. HS/MS: Meatballs and gravy, spicy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; broccoli
Friday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or crispy chicken sticks; corn, cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, crispy chicken sticks, or Italian sub; corn