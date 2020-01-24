Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

Monday: Brat in bun, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, baby red potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Cranberry meatballs, onion roasted potatoes, peas, pineapple, whole grain bread

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Pizza casserole, breadstick, warmed applesauce, romaine lettuce salad

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Cabbage beef soup, turkey sandwich, fruit crisp, crackers

Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread

Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, garlic bread

Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Quesadillas, green beans, applesauce

Tuesday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slice, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, pudding, fresh fruit

Thursday: Walking tacos, corn, mixed fruit

Friday: Hot dogs, steak fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancakes

Tuesday: Muffin

Wednesday: Breakfast bar

Thursday: Cinnamon roll

Lunch

Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pears

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, corn, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Vegetable soup, pineapple

Thursday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage patty, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Goulash, or pork rib sandwich; peas. HS/MS: Goulash, pork rib sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; peas

Tuesday: Elem: Beef and cheese burrito, or crispy chicken sandwich; carrots. HS/MS: Beef and cheese burrito, chicken cheddar sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; carrots

Wednesday: Elem: Chicken parmesan with rotini noodles, or pulled pork sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan with rotini noodles, pulled pork sandwich, or cold cut sub; green beans

Thursday: Elem: Meatballs and gravy, or tangerine chicken with rice; broccoli. HS/MS: Meatballs and gravy, spicy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; broccoli

Friday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or crispy chicken sticks; corn, cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, crispy chicken sticks, or Italian sub; corn