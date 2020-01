The Madison School Board approved on Monday four early-retirement requests submitted by Madison Central educators.

The school board members went into a closed session to discuss personnel matters. When they returned to an open meeting, they approved early-retirement requests submitted by Nancy Falor, MHS alternative-education instructor, LaRae Glynn, MES fifth-grade teacher; Kay Mendel, MES special-education instructor; and Lora Milne, MHS special-education instructor.