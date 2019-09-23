City approves one-year moratorium on sidewalk repairs

City commissioners agreed on Monday to place a one-year moratorium on Madison’s sidewalk repair program in an effort to give property owners a break from a tough environmental year during 2019.

Each year, the Madison Engineering Department inspects sidewalks in particular neighborhoods to determine if any walkways need repairs due to excessive cracking, concrete deterioration, missing panels or other problems. The department creates a list of the properties after the inspections and presents it to the Madison City Commission for its approval, so that city officials can direct property owners to make repairs.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said his staff had completed the inspections for the city’s 2020 sidewalk-repair project. Comes asked the commissioners, in light of recent flooding and other 2019 difficulties, whether the city should delay for one year the next phase of the repair program.

Comes told the commissioners that the engineer’s office staff had inspected sidewalks in neighborhoods south of N.E. 6th St. and east of Lee Ave. to the city limits.

When asked by the commissioners to judge how many properties may need repairs made to their sidewalks, Comes estimated that about 100 properties would need repairs during a typical year. Comes also said the city could delay the repair work for one year.

The repair moratorium does not affect Madison’s annual sidewalk-installation program for 2020.

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Kelly Johnson announced that it could probable take at least two weeks for city work crews to haul flood-related debris out of Madison to the city’s restricted-use site.

The work crews will probably complete a first sweep of city neighborhoods by the end of this week and return for a second sweep through the city. Clean-up crews will pick up appliances and other remaining debris during a second sweep.